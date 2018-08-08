Los Angeles Times Internship Program

Interested in working with some of the best journalists around? We offer 10 weeks of intensive, hands-on experience in a region where big stories are the norm. We place interns throughout the L.A. Times: Metro/Local, Foreign/National, Sports, Politics, Business, Features (Home, Image, Travel, Food, Mind & Body), Arts & Entertainment, Editorial Pages, Photography/Video, Data Desk, Visualization and Data, Design, Digital/Audience Engagement and in our Sacramento and Washington, D.C., bureaus. (Our copy editing intern comes through the Dow Jones News Fund's national selection process, and that deadline is Nov. 1, 2018.) These are paid internships and placements usually run from June to late August. We do not have fall or spring internships.

Qualifications

Applicants must be actively working toward an undergraduate or graduate degree and must be eligible to work in the U.S. Graduates may qualify if you've finished school within six months of the start of the internship. Applicants for the visual journalism and most reporting internships must have a valid driver's license and access to a car in good working condition. Internships are for students who have not worked professionally as staff journalists. Little training is offered, so previous internship experience is preferred.

For further information, contact Director of News Development Tracy Boucher at (213) 237-6737 or at tracy.boucher@latimes.com. The online application page can be found here:

Summer Reporting Internships

Placements

We are looking for reporting interns for all news and features departments: Metro/Local, Foreign/National, Sports, Business, Features sections (Home, Image, Travel, Food, Mind & Body), Arts & Entertainment, Editorial Pages and our Sacramento bureau. (A car is not required for the Editorial Pages internship.) These are paid positions. We also place a reporting intern in our Washington, D.C., bureau, which is a separate application, below.

To apply

Go to 2019 L.A. Times Summer Reporting Internships and/or 2019 L.A. Times (Washington, D.C.) Summer Reporting Internship. (You may apply to both.) You'll be asked to submit a brief cover letter; resume with three references; one-page personal essay; and up to 10 work samples. There is no prompt for the essay. If you have a specific department you're interested in, you can mention that in your cover letter.

Deadline

Nov. 1 for the summer 2019 program

Summer Visual Journalism Internships (Photo and Video)

To apply

Go to 2019 L.A. Times Summer Visual Journalism Internships and submit a brief cover letter; resume with three references; one-page personal essay; and links to a portfolio with three complete photo stories or multimedia stories and a selection of single images. There is no prompt for the essay. This is an advanced program, with one to two previous internships required. Applicants should have their own camera equipment; a limited amount of pool gear is available.

Deadline

Nov. 1 for the summer 2019 positions

Summer Digital/Engagement Internship

Submissions will be accepted for paid internships in audience engagement, digital editing and production. These are not reporting positions. Web internships do not require a car.

To apply

Go to 2019 L.A. Times Summer Digital/Engagement Internship and submit a brief cover letter; resume with three references; one-page personal essay; and links to any online work. There is no prompt for the essay.

Deadline

Dec. 1 for the summer 2019 placement

Summer Visualization and Data Internship

To apply

Go to 2019 L.A. Times Summer Visualization and Data Internship. Submit a brief cover letter; resume with three references; one-page personal essay; up to 10 work samples and your GitHub account, if available. There is no prompt for the essay. Note that the Los Angeles Times has two separate departments in this digital space, with slightly different roles: Visualization and Data, which concentrates on breaking news, front-end development and print graphics, can be found at latimes.com/visuals/graphics/. The Data Desk, which concentrates on database, back-end and project development, can be found at datadesk.latimes.com. You're welcome to apply for either or both. These are paid positions.

Deadline

Dec. 1 for the summer 2019 placement

Summer Data Desk Internship

To apply

Go to 2019 L.A. Times Summer Data Desk Internship. The Data Desk is a team of reporters and computer programmers that works with journalists in The Times' newsroom to collect, organize, analyze and present large amounts of information. In short, we use data to find and tell stories. Stories that make a difference. Stories that otherwise would not be told. We are seeking an applicant with interest and experience doing the same. Our team is responsible for the full development stack from:

We don't expect anyone to walk in the door with all of those skills. But strong applicants will demonstrate having used one or more to be creative and get things done on deadline. We are also passionate about open-source software and hope you are too. You can find examples of our approach on GitHub. Keep up with our latest releases by following @LATdatadesk.

Past interns who have worked with our team have gone on to successful careers working with data at the Los Angeles Times, the New York Times, the Associated Press, Pro Publica, Vox Media, the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel and Factual.

Who is qualified?

Our internships are for students who have not worked professionally as staff journalists. Applicants must be actively working toward an undergraduate or graduate degree and must be eligible to work in the U.S. Graduates may qualify if you've finished school within six months of the start of the internship.

How can I apply?

Submit a cover letter; resume with three references; one-page personal essay; and links to up to 10 work samples and your GitHub account, if available. There is no prompt for the essay. These are paid positions.

Deadline

Dec. 15 for the summer 2019 placement

Summer Design Internship

Submissions will be accepted for internships working alongside some of the best designers in the business. Applicants should be able to demonstrate a strong visual sense for page design outside the classroom and have newsroom deadline experience. We're looking for interns to work in multiple areas of our expansive editorial operation, including News, Features, Sports and Business. Design internships do not require a car. These are paid positions.

To apply

Go to 2019 L.A. Times Summer Design Internship. Submit a brief cover letter; resume with three references; one-page personal essay; and up to 10 work samples. There is no prompt for the essay.

Deadline

Dec. 15 for the summer 2019 placement

OTHER PROGRAMS

Los Angeles Times Metpro Training Program

What it is

Metpro is a unique program designed to help beginning journalists launch careers and boost diversity in tronc newsrooms. We're seeking high-potential, highly motivated aspiring journalists with diverse backgrounds or life experiences. The program's main thrust is to provide participants – recent college graduates or journalists with limited professional experience – the training and support necessary to put them on a fast track to success. Metpro is not an internship but a formal program customized to help trainees realize their goals.

To apply

Details can be found at www.metpronews.com.

HS Insider

What it is