Los Angeles Times Names Sewell Chan a Deputy Managing Editor

Chan grew up in New York’s borough of Queens, graduated from Harvard and then studied politics at Oxford on a Marshall Scholarship before joining The Washington Post as a metro reporter. Four years later he went to The New York Times, where he established himself as one of that paper’s most prolific reporters. He has also been a digital innovator: He co-founded that paper’s local news blog, supervised the launch of a mobile app and helped lead a 24/7 global newsroom.