Los Angeles Times Names Julia Turner Deputy Managing Editor, Overseeing Arts and Entertainment Coverage

Prior to being named Assistant Managing Editor, Arts and Entertainment in 2016, McNamara was the television critic and senior culture editor for The Times. A Pulitzer Prize winner in 2015 and finalist for criticism in 2013 and 2014, she has won various awards for criticism and feature writing. Since joining The Times in 1990, she has covered film, television and culture extensively and held roles as an assigning editor, feature writer and reporter before becoming a critic in 2008. She is also the author of the Hollywood mysteries “Oscar Season” and “The Starlet.”