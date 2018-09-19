Bob Woodward's 'Fear' is the fastest-selling book in Simon & Schuster's history

Woodward's is the latest in a string of books about the Trump White House, and looks to be on track to be the most successful. Entertainment Weekly notes that journalist Michael Wolff's "Fire and Fury," which dominated the bestseller charts when it was published in January, sold 500,000 in its first two weeks of release. Former FBI Director James Comey's memoir "A Higher Loyalty," which also made extensive headlines, sold 300,000 copies in its first week.