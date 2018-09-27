Dissident artist Ai Weiwei lands in L.A. with 3 new exhibitions — but one work nearly didn't make the journey

The art gallery offshoot of United Talent Agency, which represents Ai, will present “Cao / Humanity,” a show of the artist’s marble and porcelain sculptures as well as a new, crowd-sourced, multimedia performance project based on Ai’s book published earlier this year, “Humanity.” The little blue book comprises quotes taken primarily from the more than 300 interviews and public talks Ai did in 2017 after his documentary feature about the refugee crisis, “Human Flow,” was released. For the new video project “Humanity,” guests to the UTA Artist Space – which Ai designed the interior of – are invited to record themselves reading passages from Ai’s book. The video will play in the gallery. Individuals are encouraged to share their recordings on social media, as Ai has done.