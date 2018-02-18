The week ahead in L.A. dance, Feb. 18-25: Çudamani, Backhausdance and more

Bhumi: Mother Earth Balinese music-and-dance troupe Çudamani presents the U.S. premiere of this nature-inspired fable. The Broad Stage, 1310 11th St., Santa Monica. Sun., 2 p.m. (family show) and 7 p.m. (full performance). $15-$50. (424) 232-8423.
Backhausdance The O.C.-based company performs "The Elasticity of the Almost," plus three new works. Musco Center for the Arts, Chapman University, 415 N. Glassell St., Orange. Thu., 8 p.m. $27-$47. (844) 626-8726.
Stepping Out Dublin Irish Dance celebrates Celtic culture. Segerstrom Hall, Segerstrom Center for the Arts, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. Sat., 7:30 p.m. $29 and up. (714) 556-2787. Also, Younes and Soraya Nazarian Center for the Performing Arts, 18111 Nordhoff St., Northridge. Next Sun., 3 p.m. $33 and up. (818) 677-3000.
Forever Flamenco Guitarist José Tanaka and company perform, with featured dancers Manuel Gutierrez, Mizuho Sato and Daniela Zermeño. The Fountain Theatre, 5060 Fountain Ave., L.A. Next Sun., 8 p.m. $30-$50. (323) 663-1525.