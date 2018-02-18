The week ahead in L.A. dance, Feb. 18-25: Çudamani, Backhausdance and more

Stepping Out Dublin Irish Dance celebrates Celtic culture. Segerstrom Hall, Segerstrom Center for the Arts, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. Sat., 7:30 p.m. $29 and up. (714) 556-2787. Also, Younes and Soraya Nazarian Center for the Performing Arts, 18111 Nordhoff St., Northridge. Next Sun., 3 p.m. $33 and up. (818) 677-3000.