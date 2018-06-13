'RuPaul's Drag Race' tackles real-world issues — when it isn't busy launching memes

“In the moment, it was funny that she said that and then it was just odd it stuck out,” RuPaul says. “So on the judges’ panel, Michelle [Visage] and I made a thing out of it. We didn't know that the girls backstage were also making a thing out of it. It's just one of those quirky things because we knew of the term ‘banji’ [a woman acting trashy], you know? And then when she said ‘Vanjie,’ we thought, ‘Wait a minute, did she misinterpret that word or is she just being funny?’ I don’t think the public at large really took it in that way, though. I think they were responding [that] phonetically it's a funny word, but also the way Michelle and I reacted to it.”