2017 SAG Awards: Live updates from the ceremony at the Shrine Expo Hall
List of 2017 Screen Actors Guild Awards winners

The 23rd Screen Actors Guild Awards are underway. 

In the film categories, “Manchester by the Sea” leads the field with four total nominations, including for performance by a cast in a motion picture. “Fences” and “Moonlight,” also nominated for their casts, follow with three nominations each. The casts of “Captain Fantastic” and “Hidden Figures” round out the top film category.

For television, “The Crown,” “Downton Abbey,” “Game of Thrones,” “Stranger Things” and “Westworld” earned nods for drama ensemble, while “The Big Bang Theory,” “black-ish,” “Modern Family,” “Orange Is the New Black” and “Veep” were nominated for comedy ensemble. 

“The Crown,” “The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story” and “Stranger Things” were among the top nominated television programs with three nods each. “Game of Thrones” and “Westworld” also earned three nods, including for stunt ensemble.

Below is the complete list of winners and nominees.

Film

Performance by a cast in a motion picture 

Performance by a female actor in a leading role

Performance by a male actor in a leading role

Performance by a female actor in a supporting role

Performance by a male actor in a supporting role

Television

Performance by an ensemble in a drama series

Performance by an ensemble in a comedy series

  • "The Big Bang Theory"
  • "black-ish"
  • "Modern Family"
  • WINNER: "Orange Is the New Black"
  • "Veep"

Performance by a female actor in a drama series

  • Millie Bobby Brown, "Stranger Things"
  • Claire Foy, "The Crown" | Interview
  • Thandie Newton, "Westworld"
  • Winona Ryder, "Stranger Things"
  • Robin Wright, “House of Cards”

Performance by a male actor in a drama series

  • Sterling K. Brown, "This Is Us"
  • Peter Dinklage, "Game of Thrones"
  • John Lithgow, "The Crown" | Interview
  • Rami Malek, “Mr. Robot” | Interview | Playlist 
  • Kevin Spacey, “House of Cards”

Performance by a female actor in a comedy series

  • Uzo Aduba, "Orange Is the New Black"
  • Jane Fonda, "Grace and Frankie"
  • Ellie Kemper, “The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”
  • WINNER: Julia Louis-Dreyfus, “Veep” 
  • Lily Tomlin,  “Grace and Frankie”

Performance by a male actor in a comedy series

  • Anthony Anderson, “black-ish” | Video Q&A
  • Tituss Burgess, “The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”
  • Ty Burrell, "Modern Family"
  • WINNER: William H. Macy, “Shameless”
  • Jeffrey Tambor, “Transparent” 

Performance by a female actor in a television movie or miniseries

  • Bryce Dallas Howard, "Black Mirror"
  • Felicity Huffman, “American Crime” | Video Q&A
  • Audra McDonald, “Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar & Grill”
  • WINNER: Sarah Paulson, “The People v. O.J. Simpson” | Interview 
  • Kerry Washington, “Confirmation” | Interview

Performance by a male actor in a television movie or miniseries

Stunts

Action performance by a stunt ensemble in a motion picture

  • "Captain America: Civil War"
  • "Doctor Strange" | Interview
  • "Hacksaw Ridge"
  • "Jason Bourne"
  • "Nocturnal Animals"

Action peformance by a stunt ensemble in a comedy or drama series

  • “Game of Thrones”
  • “Marvel’s Daredevil”
  • “Marvel’s Luke Cage”
  • “The Walking Dead”
  • “Westworld”

