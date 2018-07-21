'Aquaman' director James Wan shares his vision for the DC superhero

“Aquaman” is the sixth film in the expanding DC cinematic series, but Wan is no stranger to stepping into established franchises and making his mark: He did it in 2015 with “Furious 7,” the “Fast and the Furious” movies.“It’s not dissimilar to that where I came into an established world that was already set up, but as a filmmaker I needed to bring my own voice to it,” he said. “Coming into this world there were things I definitely had to respect and should respect — but at the same time I have to make sure I’m able to make the film I want to make.”