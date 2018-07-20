Why Hollywood marketing execs love Comic-Con activations, from 'The Good Place' to ... a sci-fi Taco Bell from the future?

“It’s a big, buzzworthy show and obviously a different type of role for John Krasinsky, who’s fantastic in it, so we’re really excited about it,” said Greg Hart, vice president of Amazon Video. “We thought it was a really good way to introduce that to fans, and the activation is all about playing off that and putting the fan in the shoes that Jack Ryan is in in the series: He’s making the transition from just an analyst at a desk to all of a sudden, he’s in the field. Life gets real. So the goal of the activation is to take that feeling and put fans into exactly that scenario.”