'DuckTales' clip shows a whole new Webby Vanderquack

The new “DuckTales” is all about family, a theme that was reiterated throughout the show’s spotlight panel at D23 Expo in Anaheim on Saturday.

Fans attending the “DuckTales” panel were treated to a brand new clip that revealed how Disney has reinterpreted and updated the animated reboot for new audiences. And from the looks of it, Scrooge McDuck’s newly extended flock is going through some growing pains as they adjust to living together under one roof.

The video (which you can see above) features a laid-back Scrooge (voiced by “Doctor Who’s” David Tennant) and a stressed out Mrs. Beakley caught in the middle of a dart-gun fight between his nephews and niece — Huey, Dewey, Louie and Webby. But really this clip is all about the brand new, super intense Webby Vanderquack. Looks like the pink-bowed character has been given a much more adventurous persona since the ’90s cartoon.

“Webby is so excited to be along with the guys,” voice of Webby, Kate Micucci — and half of the band “Garfunkel and Oates” — explained. “She’s one of the guys. She’s such a strong female character.”

“She often wants to lead the way, and perhaps maybe doesn’t have the best ideas but she believes she has the best ideas,” Micucci continued. “She believes in herself, I will say that, and she just kind of goes for it. It’s so much fun to play.”

The clip was well-received by the audience, which was packed with “DuckTales” fans who cheered at any mention of the original show, Scrooge creator Carl Barks, the classic Nintendo game, and the beloved eight-bit medley from the same game titled the “Moon Theme” (which was brought up three times).

The panel of Duckburg aficionados included Matt Youngberg (executive producer), Francisco Angones (co-producer/story editor), Sean Jimenez (art director), Ben Schwartz (Dewey), Beck Bennett (Launchpad McQuack), Toks Olagundoye (Mrs. Beakley), and Micucci (the aforementioned Webby Vanderquack).

Tennant Bobby Moynihan (voice of Louie), and Danny Pudi (voice of Huey) were absent from the presentation. But Tennant did send a long a video message to the fans.

On stage, the cast and crew spoke about the new interpretation of the characters of the show. Schwartz was tasked with breaking down the personalities of the nephews.

“[Huey] is more of like the junior woodchuck guy. He’s more of the guy who learns everything and takes his time and loves all those aspects,” said Schwartz.

“Dewey’s that middle child who wants to be seen,” Schwartz continued. “If there is an adventure to be had, he is the first to jump. He’s the first to jump and try to prove himself, like, ‘This is what I can do.’”

And Louie “is more of the guy that’s laid back. Huey and [Dewey] would love to work hard and make money by going on adventures. Louie … if he could sit back and make a million dollars, he would have led the perfect life.”

Fans of the square-billed character Launchpad will be happy to know that his positivity will remain intact for the new series. “One of the things I love the most about [Launchpad] is that he never gets down on himself,” said Bennett. “He’s never like, ‘Oh I messed up.’ It doesn’t even comes into his brain at all. He’ll crash stuff … and he’ll find a way to turn it into a positive.”

Olagundoye, on the other hand, is having fun with the new Mrs. Beakley’s stoicism. “[Mrs. Beakley] takes no nonsense and cleans up everything. Not necessarily with the best sense of humor either,” said Olagundoye. “She’s always upset. She’s just always angry, it’s great. She has absolutely no sense of humor, but that’s funny, trust me. … She’s something else.”

The showrunners were pretty mum about whether any other yet-to-be-announced familiar characters would make any appearances on the new “DuckTales.” But their attempt at coy deflection during the audience Q&A portion of the presentation (especially at the mention of character Darkwing Duck) hints that “DuckTales” fans have plenty of fun Easter eggs to look forward to.

