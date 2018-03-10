Did You Hear ... ? 'The Bachelor' got ugly, the Oscars got ignored and more news from the week in entertainment

The finale of "The Bachelor" wound up actually being the most dramatic ever, and not in a good way. After showing Arie Luyendyk Jr. dumping one girl, Lauren Burnham, and proposing to another, Becca Kufrin, the show aired a brutal, unedited segment where he broke up with Kufrin and then ran back to Burnham, in theory so they could live happily ever after when she said yes to his on-air proposal. Other bachelors were not impressed, nor was Bachelor Nation, which put up 17 billboards slamming Luyendyk and supporting new "Bachelorette" Kufrin. Also, he might never be welcome again in Minnesota. Like, legally. Forever.