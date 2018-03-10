Did You Hear ... ? 'The Bachelor' got ugly, the Oscars got ignored and more news from the week in entertainment

A reality show shocked fans, an awards show got less attention, an old show got a second life and a superhero got a new nemesis: Here's all that news and more from this week in entertainment.
Arie, you should have just gone …
The finale of "The Bachelor" wound up actually being the most dramatic ever, and not in a good way. After showing Arie Luyendyk Jr. dumping one girl, Lauren Burnham, and proposing to another, Becca Kufrin, the show aired a brutal, unedited segment where he broke up with Kufrin and then ran back to Burnham, in theory so they could live happily ever after when she said yes to his on-air proposal. Other bachelors were not impressed, nor was Bachelor Nation, which put up 17 billboards slamming Luyendyk and supporting new "Bachelorette" Kufrin. Also, he might never be welcome again in Minnesota. Like, legally. Forever.
Oscars looked great, even if fewer people watched
The 90th Academy Awards weren't the lowest-rated Oscars telecast for lack of trying, minute by minute: The show Sunday included the same dresses, jokes, parties and winners and even a little drama afterward when a man was arrested on suspicion of attempting to steal Frances McDormand's trophy at the Governors Ball. (Or was that all just a prank?) At any rate, the ladies' room at the Dolby Theatre was interesting. And along with "The Shape of Water," Sam Rockwell, Allison Janney and the gang, even Kobe Bryant won an Oscar. Wait, what?
Hated ‘The Sopranos’ ending? How about more beginning?
There's a prequel to "The Sopranos" in the works, with some help from series creator David Chase, who with "Sopranos" co-writer Lawrence Konner penned "The Many Saints of Newark," a movie set in the 1960s that expands on "Sopranos" lore. Warner Bros.' New Line reportedly snapped up the script, and some characters from the Emmy- and Golden Globe-winning HBO series will appear in the new story. There's no release date yet, unfortunately, so be careful not to fuhgeddaboudit.
Kristen Wiig will square off against Gal Gadot
"Wonder Woman" director Patty Jenkins has named the villain in her sequel to the 2017 blockbuster: Cheetah, played by Wiig, will go up against Diana of Themyscira. However, who Cheetah will be — as in, which version of the Marvel Comic Universe character — remains a matter of speculation.
Domestic Goods — and Bads: Emma Watson's temp tattoo angered the grammar police … but Kobe and Vanessa Bryant were still starstruck. ... Jennifer Garner got fan points for playing along with her meme. … Tommy Lee's dispute with his son went public and got ugly. Wendy Williams, who's been on sick leave, announced a return date and a guest host. … Rick Ross checked in with fans after last week's hospitalization.
Trumped: Stephen Colbert reveled in former Trump campaign aide Sam Nunberg's cable-news meltdown. … Jimmy Kimmel tangled on Twitter with No. 45 himself as the president crowed over the Oscars' lower TV ratings.
R.I.P.: David Ogden Stiers, who played Major Winchester on "MASH," died at 75. … Russ Solomon, Tower Records founder whose mega-stores were a haven for music lovers, died at 92. … Brian Murphy, instrumental Southern California concert promoter, died at 70.
New Trailer:
