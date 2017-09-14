Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
Michelle Williams, Kevin Spacey spar in Ridley Scott's Getty thriller 'All the Money in the World'
|Nardine Saad
The trailer for Ridley Scott's "All the Money in the World" debuted Thursday and showcases a nearly unrecognizable Kevin Spacey as American oil magnate J. Paul Getty, then the richest man in the world whose fortune built the J. Paul Getty Museum.
The action in Scott's latest thriller revolves around the notorious miser and his actions during the 1973 kidnapping of his 16-year-old grandson, John Paul Getty III (Charlie Plummer) — the tragic scion of the oil dynasty — and Getty's estranged daughter-in-law's (Michelle Williams) efforts to get him back.
"To be a Getty is an extraordinary thing," young John Getty says in the trailer. "My grandfather wasn't just the richest man in the world. He was the richest man in the history of the world."
As the drama unfolds to the Zombies' "Time of the Season" — gagging, shooting, wheeling, dealing and bean-counting included — Williams' Gail Harris gets the call that her son has been taken from an Italian piazza and she's expected to tap her wealthy ex-father-in-law for the $17-million ransom.
"I'm not a real Getty. I just married one," the exasperated Harris explains. "I'm fighting an empire."
When Getty refuses to pay the ransom, Harris attempts to negotiate with her son's violent captors and she and Getty's advisor (Mark Wahlberg) become "unlikely allies in the race against time that ultimately reveals the true and lasting value of love over money," according to Sony Pictures' official synopsis.
The film, which also stars Romain Duris, Timothy Hutton and Andrew Buchan, hits theaters Dec. 8.
And if you don't already know how the kidnapping plays out, read more here.