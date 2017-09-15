Angelina Jolie brings reinforcements — including dad Jon Voight — to movie premiere

Angelina Jolie had the whole family with her at the New York premiere of "First They Killed My Father," including father Jon Voight.

While father and daughter didn't pose together on the red carpet, the "Ray Donovan" actor stood for snaps with "Wild Thing" songwriter Chip Taylor, his brother.

Another important man at the premiere — perhaps more important? — was Jolie's eldest son, Maddox Jolie-Pitt, who served as an executive producer on the movie.

"He's very studious," she told "Entertainment Tonight" about her 16-year-old, who was born in Cambodia, where the movie is set. "Much more than I am. ... When we did our notes in the production meetings, his were always better than mine."

Earlier in the week, Maddox told People that his mom was "fun, funny, and easy to work with. She’s a wonder."

Pax Jolie-Pitt also worked on the movie, as set photographer. "First They Killed My Father" premieres Friday on Netflix.

Voight, Maddox, Pax and most of the rest of the young Jolie-Pitt clan — including Shiloh, Vivienne and Knox — were all suited up for the occasion, though Zahara slipped a lacy black top under her pantsuit. Jolie showed off her tattoos in a strapless, backless taupe Dior Haute Couture gown.

All of them, minus Voight, were also at the movie's Toronto International Film Festival screening Monday.

Out of the public eye, when it comes to hanging with the kids, Voight "knows kind of the rule," Jolie told Vanity Fair over the summer. "[D]on’t make them play with you. Just be a cool grandpa who’s creative, and hang out and tell stories and read a book in the library."

Jolie and Voight had been estranged for years after he bailed when she was an infant. Voight notoriously told "Access Hollywood" in 2002that his daughter had "serious mental problems" but had refused his attempts to help her.

At the time, Jolie said in a statement that she didn't want to go public with the reasons for her bad relationship with her dad, though she "would have loved to have had a warm and loving relationship" with him.

"After all these years, I have determined that it is not healthy for me to be around my father, especially now that I am responsible for my own child.”

They started talking again in 2008, when her mom, Marcheline Bertrand, was fighting ovarian cancer, and reconciled in 2010, allegedly with encouragement from Brad Pitt.

Jolie's marriage to Pitt got "difficult" last summer, she told Vanity Fair, during post-production for "First They Killed My Father." She filed for divorce in September 2016.

After a nasty period in which the two appeared to be communicating only through their lawyers and the media, Jolie and Pitt reportedly started talking again in March.