Arie Luyendyk Jr. is the next 'Bachelor' (in a possibly last-minute move)

(Imeh Akpanudosen / Getty Images)

Arie Luyendyk Jr. is the next leading man on "The Bachelor," and like many other things in the race car driver's life, the gig came up fast. So fast, in fact, his parents found out via "Good Morning America" early Thursday, just like the rest of the audience. Asked what his father thought of his return to Bachelor Nation — he was Emily Maynard's runner-up during Season 8 of "The Bachelorette" in 2012 — the 35- going on 36-year-old said, "He's finding out right now, so, hey, Dad, Mom ... "I kind of kept things really under wraps just because I didn't know how this would turn out. It's been such a quick turn of events, and my family doesn't know," he said. "So, now they know."

Comments like that were in line with buzz from the past two weeks. Showrunner Mike Fleiss has been teasing to the reveal since Monday, when he tweeted "power rankings" that had Peter Kraus, the runner-up from Rachel Lindsay's season of "The Bachelorette," in the lead. On Wednesday night, Fleiss said Kraus "probably" wasn't the guy, fueling rumors that the decision went right up to the last minute while messing with those who had him locked into the deal.

"They are in a full-blown panic mode," an "insider" told People on Wednesday. "Peter was honestly never their first choice; they’re still mad at him because of the whole Rachel situation. But they knew he’s who the fans wanted. And the fact that they went to Peter even after they’d initially said they wouldn't? That let Peter know he had a ton of power going into this situation." Luyendyk said on "GMA" that he had been "in talks" with the show for years, but this season, the timing was right. Also, his 24-year-old brother just got married, so he figured it was about time for him to do the same. The professional driver said he's still friends with his Season 8 "Bachelorette" buddies John Wolfner and Sean Lowe and would be reaching out to them for advice. Wolfner shared his excitement in bro-like fashion on Instagram.