Candice Bergen once went on a date with Donald Trump. How did it go? 'I was home very early'

If Murphy Brown and Donald Trump had gone on a date in college, how would it have gone? About as well as you'd expect.

Actress Candice Bergen, best known for her five-time Emmy-winning turn as the outspoken, feminist eponymous lead of "Murphy Brown," appeared on Bravo's "Watch What Happens Live" Wednesday night and revealed details of her collegiate date with the eventual leader of the free world.

Bergen, 71, told host Andy Cohen and "Home Again" co-star Reese Witherspoon that she and a young Trump went on a single date in college.

"He was wearing a three-piece burgundy suit and burgundy patent leather loafers and in a burgundy limousine," Bergen reminisced, wearing a "Free Melania" sweater for the occasion.

"Was there chemistry on the date?" Cohen asked, a question that Bergen quickly dismissed, saying, "No, I was home very early."

But there was a single point that Bergen was especially eager to underline.

"There was no physical contact, whatsoever," she said emphatically.

Though ultimately dropping out of school, Bergen attended the University of Pennsylvania for two years. Trump attended the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania to study real-estate studies.

Bergen went on to a successful career as a model and an actress, and Trump pursued a successful career in reality television. And also become president.

Trump didn't come out looking all bad in Bergen's estimation. The actress did admit that at the time, Trump was an attractive man.

"He was a good-looking guy," Bergen said. "And a douche."