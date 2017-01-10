Turning down an invitation to perform at President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration is practically becoming a humorous sport for some performers.

Electronic musician Moby said he was quite amused when he received an invite to play at one of the inaugural balls.

The DJ and activist said on Instagram on Monday that he could hardly contain his laughter and disbelief, beginning his post with "Hahahahaha."

Moby then said he'd consider the invitation but only if Trump's team met one condition — a move similar to that of "The X Factor" singer Rebecca Ferguson , who recently declined to perform at the inauguration.

"I guess I'd DJ at an inaugural ball if as payment #trump released his tax returns," Moby said.