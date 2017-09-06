The Lacheys, Drew Scott, Derek Fisher and Debbie Gibson to compete on 'Dancing With the Stars'

Let the sequins and spray tans commence.

A shark, two Fishers, a property bro, a married couple, a pretty little liar and a total diva are among the new batch of ballroom novices competing on Season 25 of "Dancing With the Stars."

Alas, no former White House press secretaries or communications directors were selected.

"Shark Tank" star Barbara Corcoran, five-time NBA champion Derek Fisher, "Hamilton's" Jordan Fisher, HGTV personality Drew Scott, singer Nick Lachey and wife Vanessa Lachey, "Pretty Little Liars" alum Sasha Pieterse and "Total Divas" star Nikki Bella are a few of the new recruits facing off for the Mirror Ball trophy. ABC's reality competition series kicks off on Sept. 18.

The Lacheys, who joined their castmates on "Good Morning America" Wednesday morning, will each be partnered with the ballroom's newlywed pros Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd.

"I’ve actually moved out of the house for the duration of the season, just to keep the peace," Nick Lachey quipped. His brother Drew Lachey won Season 2 of the competition and showed up via webcam to offer his brother some advice.