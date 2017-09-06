The Lacheys, Drew Scott, Derek Fisher and Debbie Gibson to compete on 'Dancing With the Stars'

Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
|Nardine Saad
Let the sequins and spray tans commence.
A shark, two Fishers, a property bro, a married couple, a pretty little liar and a total diva are among the new batch of ballroom novices competing on Season 25 of "Dancing With the Stars."
Alas, no former White House press secretaries or communications directors were selected.
"Shark Tank" star Barbara Corcoran, five-time NBA champion Derek Fisher, "Hamilton's" Jordan Fisher, HGTV personality Drew Scott, singer Nick Lachey and wife Vanessa Lachey, "Pretty Little Liars" alum Sasha Pieterse and "Total Divas" star Nikki Bella are a few of the new recruits facing off for the Mirror Ball trophy. ABC's reality competition series kicks off on Sept. 18.
The Lacheys, who joined their castmates on "Good Morning America" Wednesday morning, will each be partnered with the ballroom's newlywed pros Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd.
"I’ve actually moved out of the house for the duration of the season, just to keep the peace," Nick Lachey quipped. His brother Drew Lachey won Season 2 of the competition and showed up via webcam to offer his brother some advice.
Here's the full breakdown of the stars and pros.
- "Shark Tank's" Barbara Corcoran with Keo Motsepe
- Broadway and 1980s pop star Debbie Gibson with Alan Bersten
- NBA alum Derek Fisher with Sharna Burgess
- "Property Brothers" star Drew Scott with Emma Slater
- "Malcolm in the Middle" alum and race car driver Frankie Muniz with Witney Carson
- "Hamilton" actor Jordan Fisher with Lindsay Arnold
- Violinist and YouTube star Lindsey Stirling with Mark Ballas
- 98 Degrees frontman Nick Lachey with Peta Murgatroyd
- "Total Divas" and WWE champ Nikki Bella with Artem Chigvintsev
- "Pretty Little Liars" actress Sasha Pieterse with Gleb Savchenko
- NFL Pro Bowler Terrell Owens with Cheryl Burke
- TV personality Vanessa Lachey with Maks Chmerkovskiy
- Paralympic gold medalist Victoria Arlen with Val Chmerkovskiy
Taking a cue from its "Bachelor" franchise, ABC also announced its "Dancing With the Stars" fantasy league, launching Wednesday, that allows viewers to predict which couple will win the season. Players earn points for correct predictions and are entered to win a trip to Disney's Aulani resort in Hawaii.