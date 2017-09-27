Debra Messing regrets taking part in Megyn Kelly's 'Today' premiere

In fact, the "Will & Grace" star, who appeared on the morning talker with the comedy's cast and crew, said she regrets being on. And she was "dismayed" by Kelly's commentary, presumably when she made a joke about a gay superfan modeling his life after the show's titular Will Truman (watch that exchange at the 2-minute mark below).

Debra Messing claims she didn't know her appearance on Monday's "Today" show would be part of former Fox News anchor Megyn Kelly's debut.

The outspoken actress-activist made the revelation on Instagram, responding to a commenter who asked: "But why did you guys do the Megyn Kelly show? That's a fail!"

"Honestly I didn't know it was MK until that morning," Messing replied. "The itinerary just said Today show appearance. Regret going on. Dismayed by her comments."

Times' TV critic Robert Lloyd picked up on Kelly's awkward gibes in his review, writing that she had "an intensely cheery, manic first-date energy.

"That she has spent a long time on television, speaking to cameras and conducting interviews, can only serve her so well, as she was not previously required to look like she was having fun doing it," Lloyd wrote. "If anything, she was required to look like fun was the furthest thing from her mind."

Messing's comments come just days after the former Fox News anchor's spotty track record on race, religion and sexuality got the "Last Week Tonight" treatment. Host John Oliver takes aim at the TV personality and her attempt to be a "unifying force."

