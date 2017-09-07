Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
- EDC Las Vegas moves to May in 2018, adds camping
- CMT to support Hurricane Harvey relief while honoring artists of the year
- Emmys line up Oprah Winfrey, Nicole Kidman, Reese Witherspoon and others to present
- U2 goes personal: Listen to the lovesick 'You're the Best Thing About Me'
- Late-night shakes its head over Trump's DACA decision
- The Lacheys, Drew Scott, Derek Fisher and Debbie Gibson to compete on 'Dancing With the Stars'
Donald Sutherland and Charles Burnett are among those receiving honorary Oscars
|Jevon Phillips
Writer-director Charles Burnett and actor Donald Sutherland are among those who will be presented with honorary awards by the Board of Governors of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences at the Governors Awards on Nov. 11.
Joining Burnett and Sutherland in receiving Oscar statuettes will be cinematographer Owen Roizman and director Agnès Varda.
As a writer, director, editor and cinematographer, Burnett is well known to independent filmmakers. His most popular works include "To Sleep with Anger" and "The Glass Ceiling."
Sutherland is probably best known for "Invasion of the Body Snatchers" and "Ordinary People," but was also instrumental in "The Hunger Games" franchise as the malevolent President Snow.
Roizman has earned five Oscar nominations for his cinematography on "The French Connection," "The Exorcist," "Network," "Tootsie" and "Wyatt Earp."
Varda is a well-respected filmmaker known worldwide as the mother of the French New Wave, and is still releasing films at 89. Her documentary "Faces Places" was screened at this year's Telluride Film Festival. Her other prominent films include "Cleo from 5 to 7," "Breathless" and the autobiographical documentary "The Beaches of Agnes."
The Honorary Award is given "to honor extraordinary distinction in lifetime achievement, exceptional contributions to the state of motion picture arts and sciences, or for outstanding service to the Academy."
The Governors Awards will be held at the Ray Dolby Ballroom at the Hollywood and Highland Center.