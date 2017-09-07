Donald Sutherland and Charles Burnett are among those receiving honorary Oscars

Writer-director Charles Burnett and actor Donald Sutherland are among those who will be presented with honorary awards by the Board of Governors of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences at the Governors Awards on Nov. 11.

Joining Burnett and Sutherland in receiving Oscar statuettes will be cinematographer Owen Roizman and director Agnès Varda.

As a writer, director, editor and cinematographer, Burnett is well known to independent filmmakers. His most popular works include "To Sleep with Anger" and "The Glass Ceiling."

Sutherland is probably best known for "Invasion of the Body Snatchers" and "Ordinary People," but was also instrumental in "The Hunger Games" franchise as the malevolent President Snow.