Donald Sutherland and Charles Burnett are among those receiving honorary Oscars

Jevon Phillips
Donald Sutherland and Charles Burnett (Jay L. Clendenin and Stephen Osman / Los Angeles Times)
Writer-director Charles Burnett and actor Donald Sutherland are among those who will be presented with honorary awards by the Board of Governors of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences at the Governors Awards on Nov. 11.

Joining Burnett and Sutherland in receiving Oscar statuettes will be cinematographer Owen Roizman and director Agnès Varda.

As a writer, director, editor and cinematographer, Burnett is well known to independent filmmakers. His most popular works include "To Sleep with Anger" and "The Glass Ceiling."

Sutherland is probably best known for "Invasion of the Body Snatchers" and "Ordinary People," but was also instrumental in "The Hunger Games" franchise as the malevolent President Snow.

Owen Roizman (Kirk McKoy / Los Angeles Times)
Roizman has earned five Oscar nominations for his cinematography on "The French Connection," "The Exorcist," "Network," "Tootsie" and "Wyatt Earp."

Varda is a well-respected filmmaker known worldwide as the mother of the French New Wave, and is still releasing films at 89. Her documentary "Faces Places" was screened at this year's Telluride Film Festival. Her other prominent films include "Cleo from 5 to 7," "Breathless" and the autobiographical documentary "The Beaches of Agnes."

The Honorary Award is given "to honor extraordinary distinction in lifetime achievement, exceptional contributions to the state of motion picture arts and sciences, or for outstanding service to the Academy."

The Governors Awards will be held at the Ray Dolby Ballroom at the Hollywood and Highland Center.

