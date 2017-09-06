EDC Las Vegas moves to May in 2018, adds camping

At Electric Daisy Carnival's flagship Las Vegas event, the searing heat is as much a fixture as the pulsing EDM music and the spectacles of neon lights.

But a schedule change for the 2018 event may help alleviate some of the sweat.

Organizers announced Wednesday that the festival -- one of the largest in North America -- will move from its usual June dates up to May 18-20. Promoter Insomniac said it made the decision in part to avoid the brutal summer heat and allow for gates to open earlier in the day for the 400,000 fans who attend the fest over three days.

"We strive to make every year better than the last, and after a lot of brainstorming and feedback from our community, we have decided to move next year's festival to May 18, 19 and 20," Insomniac founder Pasquale Rotella said in a statement. "This way we can enjoy cooler weather, the gates can open earlier, and we can hold a very special opening ceremony each day."

Nighttime temperatures routinely top 100 degrees at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway. The festival over the years has seen several drug-related deaths, and overheating and dehydration can compound the adverse effects of popular party drugs such as ecstasy.

Additionally, the festival will for the first time introduce an on-site camping option for fans (with both general admission and luxury packages) and shift shuttle operations to an independent transportation firm, in an effort to alleviate some of the famously snarled traffic to and from the venue.

"We'll be building an immersive camping experience right next to the speedway, which will eliminate traffic all together for campers," Rotella said. "I'm looking forward to revealing what this exciting next chapter of EDC Las Vegas will look like in the months to come."

Tickets for the 2018 festival go on sale Sept. 28.