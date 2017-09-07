ENTERTAINMENT

JR, the French artist behind that baby installation on the U.S.-Mexico border, is speaking in L.A. tonight

Libby Hill
French artist JR, pictured near his artwork on the U.S.-Mexico border in Tecate, Calif., will be speaking about immigration Thursday in Los Angeles. (Guillermo Arias / AFP/Getty Images)
The image of an inquisitive baby now peers over the U.S.-Mexico border thanks to the French artist known as JR. 

On Tuesday, the artist shared video of the installation of his latest project, a 70-foot piece with an image built in Mexico that faces the U.S. side of the wall in Tecate, Calif.

"Some people dream about fantasy worlds, I dream about walls,” he told the New York Times in a story published Thursday.

“I wonder, is this kid worrying about what will happen? What does he think?” JR said. “At 1 year old, you don’t see the frontier or which side is better.”

The artist describes his work as "pervasive art," which utilizes large, black-and-white photography in public places in the same fashion as a graffiti artist; he's sometimes referred to as "the French Banksy."

For those in Los Angeles who want to know more about how immigration has influenced JR's large-scale installation projects, he will be in conversation with curator Pedro Alonzo at Blum & Poe on Thursday night. The event is free and begins at 8 p.m.

