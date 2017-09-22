Future, Rae Sremmurd, Lil Uzi Vert to headline Rolling Loud's inaugural SoCal installment

Future performs at the Coachella Music and Arts Festival in Indio earlier this year.

The annual Rolling Loud Festival is going from a standalone hip-hop blowout in Miami to an international event that will travel to multiple countries and set up on the West Coast.

Its inaugural event in Southern California – set for Dec. 16-17 at the NOS Event Center in San Bernardino – will be headlined by Future, Rae Sremmurd and Lil Uzi Vert, festival organizers announced on Friday.

Rolling Loud’s bill is stacked with young rap stars such as Post Malone, 21 Savage and Young Thug as well as emerging acts such as Lil Pump, SOB x RBE, Kodie Shane, Young Dolph, XXXTentacion, and PnB Rock.

There’s still a handful of unannounced acts, with organizers blurring out the names of seven acts on Friday’s announcement.

The SoCal edition will boast three stages, including one indoors, and an area for cannabis consumption for those with a medicinal card.

Founded by Tariq Cherif and Matt Zingler, Rolling Loud has become the largest festival dedicated strictly to hip-hop, attracting more than 120,000 fans to Miami each year.

The festival has also expanded to the Bay Area this year with Travis Scott, Lil Wayne and Schoolboy Q set to headline a two-day event in Mountain View Oct. 21-22.

Organizers are planning to take Rolling Loud to China, Japan, and the United Kingdom next year.



Tickets for the SoCal edition go on sale Monday at noon through the festival's site.