Grand Ole Opry announces Troy Gentry memorial service plans

A public memorial at the Grand Ole Opry will be held Thursday in honor of Troy Gentry, a member of the country music duo Montgomery Gentry, who died in a helicopter crash Friday at age 50.

The Opry announced plans for the public celebration of Gentry's life on its website Monday. The ceremony will be followed by a private interment.

The music world was shocked by the news of Gentry's death Friday, when the helicopter he was flying in crashed outside of the Flying W Airport and Resort in Medford, N.J., where he was scheduled to perform that night.

A senior air safety investigator with the National Transportation Safety Board told People that Gentry's helicopter trip was a "spur of the moment" decision. Shortly after takeoff, the pilot — who was also killed in the crash — reported that he was having trouble controlling engine RPM. An attempt to land fell short of the runway.

Gentry is survived by his wife, Angie Gentry (née McClure), as well as his daughters, Taylor and Kaylee.

Thursday's memorial service will be held at 9 a.m. PDT and streamed live online. The Grand Ole Opry will have more details when they are available.