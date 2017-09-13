'Hand in Hand' benefit raises $44 million (and counting) for hurricane relief

Oprah Winfrey was part of "Hand in Hand: A Benefit for Hurricane Relief" on Tuesday.

Tuesday night's "Hand in Hand: A Benefit for Hurricane Relief" harnessed its celebrity star power and generated more than $44 million in donations.

Stars of all stripes turned out in support of the telethon, including performances by Stevie Wonder and George Strait, while other celebrities lobbied for donations via taped submissions.

"Natural disasters don’t discriminate,” Houston native Beyoncé said in her message. “They don’t care if you’re an immigrant, black or white, Hispanic or Asian, Jewish or Muslim, wealthy or poor."

Household names also manned the phones, with Oprah Winfrey, Justin Bieber, George Clooney and Barbra Streisand joining dozens of other celebrities fielding donation calls.

"Hand in Hand" was originally organized by Houston rapper Bun B and Hollywood talent manager Scooter Braun as a benefit for Hurricane Harvey victims, but was expanded Tuesday in the wake of Hurricane Irma's widespread devastation.

If you missed the televised event, you can still donate online or by calling (800) 258-6000 or texting "GIVE" to 80077