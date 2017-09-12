Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
- Hand in Hand fundraising efforts will now include Hurricane Irma destruction too
- James Woods, Armie Hammer, Amber Tamblyn spar over how young is too young
- If you're going to tease 'Curb Your Enthusiasm's Larry David, better to call him bald than old
- Live from the Apollo, Bruno Mars lands his first TV special
- Jon Stewart, John Oliver and Trevor Noah to headline Stand Up for Heroes veterans fundraiser
- J.J. Abrams to direct 'Star Wars: Episode IX,' replacing ousted Colin Trevorrow
|Libby Hill
"Hand in Hand: A Benefit for Hurricane Relief" announced today that beneficiaries of tonight's fundraising efforts will include those devastated by Hurricane Irma, in addition to those recovering from Hurricane Harvey.
Originally planned solely as a benefit for Hurricane Harvey, Tuesday's one-hour telethon will air commercial-free at 8 p.m. Eastern and re-air 8 p.m. Pacific for the West Coast.
The special will feature a veritable who's who of celebrities from all walks of life, including Tom Hanks, Will Smith and Drake. Three cities – Los Angeles, New York and Nashville –will play host to the benefit, with a live performance by George Strait (and friends) from Texas.
"Hand in Hand" will air on ABC, BET, Bravo, CBS, CMT, E!, FOX, HBO, HBO Latino, MTV, MTV2, MTV Live, MTV Classic NBC, Oxygen and Univision, as well as streaming on a variety of online outlets including Facebook and Twitter.
Donations can be made online and by text and phone. To donate by phone, viewers can call 1-800-258-6000. To donate $25 by text, text the word "GIVE" to 80077. Online donations can be made at www.HandInHand2017.com.