J.J. Abrams to direct 'Star Wars: Episode IX,' replacing ousted Colin Trevorrow

The Force remains with J.J. Abrams, and he remains with the "Star Wars" franchise.

Announced Tuesday morning, the filmmaker will return to direct the final installment of the sequel trilogy, "Star Wars: Episode IX," replacing the recently ousted Colin Trevorrow.

Abrams, whose other major credits include "Lost," "Super 8," "Star Trek" and "Westworld," is credited with reinvigorating the space saga with "The Force Awakens" in 2015.