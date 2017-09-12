James Woods, Armie Hammer, Amber Tamblyn spar over how young is too young

Amber Tamblyn, James Woods and Armie Hammer. (Robin Marchant / Getty Images, left; Evan Agostini / Associated Press, center; Rich Polk / Getty Images, right)

Man, have James Woods, Armie Hammer, Amber Tamblyn and David Cross have been throwing down on Twitter this week. The topic: Adults in sexual relationships with teens. The inciting incident was a Sunday tweet from Woods commenting on a gay conservative's opinion that Hammer's new movie "Call Me by Your Name" celebrates adults having sex with teens. "24 year old man. 17 year old boy. Stop," wrote Chad Felix Green. In "Call Me by Your Name," Hammer, 31, portrays a 24-year-old graduate student who has a romantic and physical relationship with the 17-year-old son of a professor who is hosting him for six weeks abroad one summer. "I have experience being the teenager. LGBT should not be romanticizing adult-teen sex," Green tweeted Sunday. Woods' Twitter comment was blunt, touching the third rail that is the North American Man/Boy Love Assn.: "As they quietly chip away the last barriers of decency. #NAMBLA." That earned him a slap Monday morning from Hammer, who tweeted at the conservative actor, "Didn't you date a 19 year old when you were 60.......?"

Tamblyn, 34, jumped into the fray a few hours later, alleging, "James Woods tried to pick me and my friend up at a restaurant once. He wanted to take us to Vegas. 'I'm 16' I said. 'Even better' he said." When asked by a non-celebrity how a relationship between a 24-year-old and a 17-year-old was different from what Tamblyn had accused him of doing, the 70-year-old "Shark" actor replied, "The first is illegal. The second is a lie."

A few hours later, Cross chimed in, dubbing his wife's account of her encounter with Woods "deliciously, massively hypocritically, true."