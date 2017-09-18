Conservative voice Jedediah Bila exits 'The View'

"The View" has lost yet another panelist: Jedediah Bila, the talk show's lone conservative voice, announced Monday that she will be leaving the ABC talker.

"So this is my last day at 'The View,'" Bila shared, thanking her co-hosts Whoopi Goldberg, Sara Haines, Joy Behar and Sunny Hostin, whom she described as "friends no matter what."

"I want to thank you because I'm a little eccentric and you put up with me, and this has been just an amazing journey and I appreciate all of you," Bila said. "And I want to thank the viewers, even the ones that write me the hate tweets. This is what I'm here for. I'm here to shake things up in life and television."

The former Fox News contributor joined the 20th season of the show in September 2016. The self-proclaimed libertarian didn't give a specific reason for her departure; however, she did share that she's working on a book with HarperCollins and has numerous opportunities coming up. One of her co-hosts also interjected that she's "getting married."