Jennifer Lawrence, Darren Aronofsky debut 'Mother' — and their relationship — in Venice

"Mother" director Darren Aronofsky, left, and the film's stars — Michelle Pfeiffer, Jennifer Lawrence and Javier Bardem — appear at the Venice Film Festival.

The armchair critiques of Jennifer Lawrence and director Darren Aronofsky's romance are rolling in.

The Oscar-winning actress and "Mother" director stepped out for their film's premiere at the Venice Film Festival on Tuesday, and the celebrity blogosphere went to town about their official debut as a couple. (The movie was pretty good too, they say.)

Basically, they attended a photo-call and posed for photographers together. Lawrence's co-star Michelle Pfeiffer stood in between them (giving epic side-eye), and Javier Bardem also was there.

Then the movie star and the director sat right next to each other during the film's news conference.

So, if that isn't true love, we don't what is.