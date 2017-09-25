Jennifer Lopez pledges $1 million to Puerto Rico hurricane relief efforts

Jennifer Lopez announces her new hurricane recovery efforts for Puerto Rico on Sunday in New York. She pledge to donate time and money to help the recovery efforts.

As the unprecedented fallout from hurricanes Irma and Maria continues to reveal itself in Puerto Rico, Jennifer Lopez has promised that help is on the way.

Appearing at a Sunday press conference with New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, the singer and actress announced that she is donating $1 million to the ravaged U.S. territory.

"Alex Rodriguez and I, who are both New Yorkers, are using all our resources and relationships in entertainment, sports and business to garner support for Puerto Rico and the Caribbean," Lopez said.

Rodriguez, who is dating Lopez, lived in the Dominican Republic growing up and Lopez's family hails from Puerto Rico.

Lopez is also working closely with ex-husband Marc Anthony, whose roots also go back to Puerto Rico, to mobilize aid to both Mexico and the Caribbean.

During the press conference, Lopez reiterated that she had yet to make contact with her family living on the island, which has been primarily without power or cell service since Maria hit on Wednesday.

Individuals interested in donating to Puerto Rico relief efforts can donate at www.UnitedForPuertoRico.com.