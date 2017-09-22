Jerry Lewis excludes his six sons from his will

Jerry Lewis' six sons were purposely excluded from the late comic's will. The legendary comedian, who died in August at 91, explicitly asked that they receive no benefits from his estate.

In documents obtained by the Blast and People, the Emmy-winning star's last will and testament declares the exclusion of his children with ex-wife Patti Palmer, whom he was married to from 1944 to 1980.

"I have intentionally excluded Gary Lewis, Ronald Lewis, Anthony Joseph Lewis, Christopher Joseph Lewis, Scott Anthony Lewis, and Joseph Christopher Lewis and their descendants as beneficiaries of my estate, it being my intention that they shall receive no benefits hereunder," the excerpt said.

Obituary: The slapstick, the telethons, 'L-a-a-a-dy!' — comic and philanthropist Jerry Lewis dies at 91

The will was executed in 2012, the Blast reported, and in it Lewis noted that his youngest son, Joseph, was deceased. (He died of a drug overdose at age 45.)

The rubber-faced star and philanthropist reportedly listed his sole beneficiaries as his second wife, SanDee, whom he married in 1983, and their adopted daughter, Danielle, 25.

Lewis is said to have cut ties with his other children shortly after adopting Danielle as a newborn. Lewis admitted in several interviews that he had been unfaithful to Palmer, particularly at the height of his popularity with comedy partner Dean Martin.