Kevin Hart posts emotional video apologizing to wife and kids following alleged extortion attempt

Kevin Hart posted a video to his Instagram page yesterday after an alleged extortion attempt suggested he may have cheated on his wife.

"I'm at a place in my life where I feel like I have a target on my back," the comedian said in the video. "And because of that, I should make smart decisions. And recently, I didn't."

The video comes in the wake of a failed extortion attempt where an unidentified person allegedly demanded millions in exchange for keeping a sexually suggestive video from going public, according to TMZ.

"I made a bad error in judgment and I put myself in a bad environment where only bad things can happen and they did," Hart admits in the video. "And in doing that I know that I’m going to hurt the people closest to me, who’ve I talked to and apologized to, that would be my wife and my kids."

Hart, who is expecting a child with wife Eniko Parrish, has two older children with his ex-wife. The couple have been married a year.

This is the third time in two months that the comedian has taken to social media to clear up cheating rumors. In July, Hart posted this picture following reports that he cheated on Parrish with a woman he met at a Miami Beach nightclub.