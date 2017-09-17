Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
- Olivia de Havilland files opposition to 'Feud' team's motion to strike her lawsuit
- Wanna feel old? 'Full House' is nearly 30. Watch the trailer for Season 3 of 'Fuller House'
- Angelina Jolie brings reinforcements — including dad Jon Voight — to movie premiere
- Stephen Colbert and Jimmy Kimmel dish about Sean Spicer
- Numero Group's Ken Shipley poignantly remembers Hüsker Dü's Grant Hart
Kevin Hart posts emotional video apologizing to wife and kids following alleged extortion attempt
|Sonaiya Kelley
Kevin Hart posted a video to his Instagram page yesterday after an alleged extortion attempt suggested he may have cheated on his wife.
"I'm at a place in my life where I feel like I have a target on my back," the comedian said in the video. "And because of that, I should make smart decisions. And recently, I didn't."
The video comes in the wake of a failed extortion attempt where an unidentified person allegedly demanded millions in exchange for keeping a sexually suggestive video from going public, according to TMZ.
"I made a bad error in judgment and I put myself in a bad environment where only bad things can happen and they did," Hart admits in the video. "And in doing that I know that I’m going to hurt the people closest to me, who’ve I talked to and apologized to, that would be my wife and my kids."
Hart, who is expecting a child with wife Eniko Parrish, has two older children with his ex-wife. The couple have been married a year.
This is the third time in two months that the comedian has taken to social media to clear up cheating rumors. In July, Hart posted this picture following reports that he cheated on Parrish with a woman he met at a Miami Beach nightclub.
He later addressed his ex-wife's claim that he'd cheated on her with Parrish while they were still married in a series of now-deleted videos posted to his Instagram.
"Going to be honest with you people, I'm at a point where I can't even be shocked anymore. All I do is laugh man...Even after talking about my life in my stand-up specials, a lot of stand up specials, you actually see me grow as a man through my stand-up specials, still not enough?"
"This will act as nothing but material for your boy."