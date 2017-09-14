Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
Lady Gaga hospitalized; Rock in Rio performance canceled
Coming on the heels of her Tuesday acknowledgement that she suffers from fibromyalgia, Lady Gaga took to Twitter to announce she has been hospitalized for severe pain and is unable to play her scheduled show at Rock in Rio on Friday.
"Brazil, I'm devastated that I'm not well enough 2 come to Rock In Rio. I would do anything 4 u but I have to take care of my body right now," Gaga tweeted Thursday morning.
The "Bad Romance" singer then begged the country for patience and promised she would make up the show soon.
"I ask for your grace and understanding," Gaga wrote, "And promise that I will come back and perform for you soon."
"Lady Gaga is suffering from severe physical pain that has impacted her ability to perform. As a result, she sadly must withdraw from this Friday's Rock In Rio performance," a representative for Gaga confirmed to The Times via email. "Lady Gaga is under the care of expert medical professionals. She sends her love to all her fans in Rio and thanks them for their support and understanding."
Shortly after her original messages, Gaga told fans that what she was experiencing was beyond generalized aches and pains.
"I was taken to the hospital its not simply hip pain or wear & tear from tour, I'm in severe pain. I'm in good hands w/ the very best doctors," she tweeted.
The hospitalization comes just a week after the Toronto International Film Festival premiere of "Gaga: Five Foot Two," a documentary about the performer's life that illustrates, in part, her continued battle with chronic pain.
The documentary debuts on Netflix on Sept. 22.