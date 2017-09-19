The ghosts of Ian Curtis followed New Order to the Hollywood Bowl

At the Hollywood Bowl on Monday, New Order closed out its set with a trio of Joy Division covers – “Decades,” “Atmosphere,” and of course, “Love Will Tear Us Apart.” They all but kicked off the set with yet another one – “Disorder” – that singer Bernard Sumner said the act had never played in L.A. before.

New Order, of course was formed out of Joy Division in the wake of Ian Curtis’ suicide. The band has since enjoyed decades of influence as a pioneer of emotional, future-thinking electronic pop. But was it an accident that, given the global anxieties of 2017, that the act looked back mournfully on its youth and played a batch of songs written from the edge of despair?

It’s easy to imagine the echoes of early New Order’s late ‘70s and early ‘80s Britain in our current political mood: a disposed industrial working class, a newly-elected conservative administration promising major changes and even talk of nuclear war. It’s a fool’s argument to say that music gets better in bad times, but I bet it’s no coincidence that when New Order assembled its set, the bleak, gray feelings of the old Joy Division era were more resonant than they’d been in a long time.

Monday's show wasn’t all gloom-soaked though. It's 2015 LP “Music Complete” was one of its strongest in years, with “Singularity” and “Plastic” each standouts among the rock or club-driven highlights on Monday. “Ultraviolence” and “Temptation” were ageless, as always, and the band did its level best to inject some Ibiza-summer club bounce in the set.

But even longtime fans were probably struck by how deeply the mood of Joy Division crept into the set. The loving, grainy old pictures of Curtis projected behind New Order showed one of rock’s pivotal figures at both the height of his powers onstage, and also at the edge of his mental illness privately.

His personal pain was unknowable, but there’s a reason his songs stuck with those Thatcher-era fans for the rest of their lives. He captured something essential about what they were feeling then -- something that probably feels a lot like what many are feeling now.