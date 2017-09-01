Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
- Tyler Perry is donating $1 million to Harvey efforts in Houston
- Damien Chazelle's multilingual musical drama 'The Eddy' lands at Netflix
- Season 3 of 'True Detective,' starring Oscar winner Mahershala Ali, is officially confirmed at HBO
- Happy birthday, Lily Tomlin!
- Newly reopened Angels Flight has long been a popular L.A. shooting location
Mark Ruffalo takes to the streets to oppose white supremacy
|Libby Hill
Mark Ruffalo has never been afraid to get political, and now he's taking his activism to the streets.
The star of "The Avengers" shared photos of himself Thursday joining the March to Confront White Supremacy, a group marching from Charlottesville, Va., to Washington, D.C., in protest of white supremacists and the government officials — including President Trump — who refuse to condemn them.
Ruffalo released a statement Thursday explaining why he joined the march and implored other Americans to take a stand.
"I'm marching today in memory of Heather Heyer, the young woman who lost her life to the hate of white supremacists in Charlottesville, as well as many others who were injured," Ruffalo's statement read. "I'm also marching because a central demand of this march is for Donald Trump to be removed from office following his statement supporting white supremacists and neo-Nazis."
Ruffalo also invoked the memory of the hundreds of thousands of Americans who lost their lives in World War II in order to stop Nazism and argued that white supremacy is fundamentally opposed to American values.
"These white supremacists intend to stoke fear in people of color and their supporters, and we, as a decent, humane society, must never stand for it," Ruffalo said. "There is no place for racism, violence, and hatred of any kind in our country. It's time for all of us to take a stand for what is right and that is why I'm here marching today."
On Ruffalo's official Tumblr, he shared several photos with fellow protesters as they marched the 18 miles from Madison, Va., to Culpeper, Va.
"Met so many incredible people today. All so young, but so impactful, strong and brave," Ruffalo wrote on Tumblr. "Thank you for letting me [be] a part of this day in history. Keep fighting for what you believe in. We cannot normalize a world of hatred, racism and bigotry. I will be cheering you all on."
The March to Confront White Supremacy began Monday in Charlottesville and was organized after far-right rallies spawned violence and death in the college town.
Protesters will complete the 118-mile march to Washington on Wednesday.