Mark Ruffalo takes to the streets to oppose white supremacy

Mark Ruffalo has never been afraid to get political, and now he's taking his activism to the streets.

The star of "The Avengers" shared photos of himself Thursday joining the March to Confront White Supremacy, a group marching from Charlottesville, Va., to Washington, D.C., in protest of white supremacists and the government officials — including President Trump — who refuse to condemn them.

Ruffalo released a statement Thursday explaining why he joined the march and implored other Americans to take a stand.

"I'm marching today in memory of Heather Heyer, the young woman who lost her life to the hate of white supremacists in Charlottesville, as well as many others who were injured," Ruffalo's statement read. "I'm also marching because a central demand of this march is for Donald Trump to be removed from office following his statement supporting white supremacists and neo-Nazis."

Ruffalo also invoked the memory of the hundreds of thousands of Americans who lost their lives in World War II in order to stop Nazism and argued that white supremacy is fundamentally opposed to American values.

"These white supremacists intend to stoke fear in people of color and their supporters, and we, as a decent, humane society, must never stand for it," Ruffalo said. "There is no place for racism, violence, and hatred of any kind in our country. It's time for all of us to take a stand for what is right and that is why I'm here marching today."