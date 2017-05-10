Anderson Cooper's eye roll steals the spotlight from Kellyanne Conway

Even James Corden couldn't resist Anderson Cooper's Kellyanne Conway-induced eye roll.

"Best. EyeRoll. Ever," the "Late Late Show" host tweeted late Tuesday, posting a clip from the CNN anchor's contentious interview with Conway about President Trump's firing of FBI Director James Comey.

Cooper simply couldn't contain his "I can't even" moment.

The verbal fencing match also included a moment, at the 1:40 mark, when Cooper looked down at his notes in confusion after Conway said to him, "I think you're looking at the wrong set of facts here."