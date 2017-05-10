ENTERTAINMENT

Anderson Cooper's eye roll steals the spotlight from Kellyanne Conway

Christie D'Zurilla

Even James Corden couldn't resist Anderson Cooper's Kellyanne Conway-induced eye roll. 

"Best. EyeRoll. Ever," the "Late Late Show" host tweeted late Tuesday, posting a clip from the CNN anchor's contentious interview with Conway about President Trump's firing of FBI Director James Comey

Cooper simply couldn't contain his "I can't even" moment. 

The verbal fencing match also included a moment, at the 1:40 mark, when Cooper looked down at his notes in confusion after Conway said to him, "I think you're looking at the wrong set of facts here." 

So not only did CNN answer the question posed over the weekend by "Saturday Night Live" — Where in the world is Kellyanne Conway? — it delivered more memorable moments too. 

