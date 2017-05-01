Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
Val Kilmer admits having a 'healing of cancer'
|Christie D'Zurilla
Val Kilmer has confirmed he had a "healing of cancer."
Doing a Reddit AMA last week, the 57-year-old actor was asked about the story behind Michael Douglas' comment last November that Kilmer was “dealing with exactly what I had.”
What Douglas had was oral cancer, which he had battled publicly. However, when the "Wall Street" actor made that comment in late 2016 about his "Ghost and the Darkness" costar, Kilmer had called Douglas "misinformed" and said only that he'd had a lump in his throat.
Last week on Reddit, Kilmer got more specific.
Douglas "was probably trying to help me cause press probably asked where I was these days, and I did have a healing of cancer, but my tongue is still swollen altho healing all the time," the "Tombstone" actor said. "Because I don't sound my normal self yet people think I may still be under the weather."
Kilmer wrote on Facebook in November about getting treatment for a lump in his throat, but said he had "no cancer whatsoever."
In 2015, the Christian Scientist denied that he was dealing with a tumor or infection. For months, Kilmer had kept his neck covered up with shirts and scarves, sparking speculation. He was also spotted out in public with what appeared to be a tracheostomy tube.
“Some fans have mistakenly thought my silence about my personal issues meant that somehow I wasn't being responsible to my health, because of my reliance on prayer and Love,” Kilmer wrote on Facebook late last year. “Nothing could be further from the truth. Altho I am very grateful for all the support from around the world, when people found out I had a physical challenge."
A breakdown of what it's like to walk, ride and glide through Disney World's new Pandora park
|Todd Martens
Midway through James Cameron's 2009 sci-fi action film "Avatar," set on the distant planet of Pandora, lead character Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) observes, "Out there is the true world. In here is the dream."
He's referring to his ability in the film to inhabit an alien body, and not, of course, a theme park. Yet Disney, at its Animal Kingdom park in Orlando, Fla., will on May 27 attempt to transport guests to an otherworldly reality -- a place not inhabited by princesses and castles and singing ghosts but by floating mountains, a bioluminescent forest and mysterious creatures who rustle plants just out of sight of guests.
Pandora -- the World of Avatar, which was inspired by the Cameron film but does not feature any of its main characters, aims to put a true-to-life spin on the fantasy universe. Situated in Animal Kingdom, Pandora will play up themes of conservation as it presents a fragile world on the road to rehabilitation. Set about a generation after the conflict of the film, much of Pandora, which we visited as part of a preview, conveys a tranquil setting.
The Na'Vi River Journey boat ride is an intimate (the boats seat about eight people each) and calming trip through a bioluminescent forest, culminating in a visit with the Shaman of Songs, a Na'Vi relaxing and serenading guests amid the glowing fauna.
A star is born: Tim McGraw turns 50 today
|Los Angeles Times Staff
There's not really a recipe to selling albums. But nobody's going to buy a record if they don't believe that you believe what you're singing. People believe me; that's what I think I bring to my music. I sing songs that say what I would say if I was in that position.
Paris Hilton, Sharon Stone, Ricky Martin and more come out to honor Jeff Koons at the MOCA gala
|Deborah Vankin
The annual Museum of Contemporary Art gala Saturday night was, in a word: magenta. Bright, reflective magenta — a celebration of the lavish and colorful kind.
MOCA transformed its Geffen Contemporary location into a shimmering Jeff Koons-scape, honoring the New York artist for his creative and philanthropic contributions. Koons has helped to raise more than $5 million for the museum in the last five years, and the party drawing more than 600 art stars, Hollywood celebrities and others was the museum’s thank you. The design, by event producer Ben Bourgeois, was inspired by Koons’ “Celebration” series of sculptures and paintings. A purple carpet and hot pink step-and-repeat backdrop for arrivals came with glowing magenta ceiling discs reflecting magenta-tinted tabletops in the dinner tent, where walls lined with Mylar balloons were — you guessed it — shiny magenta.
A shifting Tribeca Film Festival sees growth in television and virtual reality fare
|Steven Zeitchik
Should the Tribeca Film Festival be considered a more traditional place of cinematic discovery, as a series of narrative films get their world premieres and seek the distribution to help them break out into the wider world? Or is it more about the experience around the movies, with post-screening concerts from the likes of Carly Simon and Puffy, and talks between Tom Hanks and Bruce Springsteen?
The jury is out. And it may never, in a sense, come back. But for Tribeca, which wrapped up its 16th year Sunday under the hand of Robert De Niro and producing partner Jane Rosenthal, that’s OK. What seems like a throw-it-at-the-wall exercise to some is exactly the kind of tapestry its organizers want — an event that, much like the city it inhabits, offers a little something for everyone.
Here’s a small sample of the diversity I experienced over the past 12 days, and first up is the undeniable breakout of the festival, “Keep the Change,” winner of the jury prize for best narrative feature. Rachel Israel’s feature debut is an offbeat romantic comedy — but not the kind of offbeat romantic comedy typically associated with film festivals.
Thousands of drag lovers flock to RuPaul's DragCon at L.A. Convention Center
|Tre'vell Anderson
Over the weekend, more than 40,000 LGBTQ-friendly people and lovers of drag descended on the Los Angeles Convention Center for RuPaul's DragCon. In its third year, the celebration of “the art of drag, queer culture and self-expression for all" featured panel discussions, drag "herstory" sessions, and fashion and makeup workshops for men and women.
Think Comic-Con, but for drag queens.
One of the most attended panels of the weekend was titled “What Is Drag in Trump’s America?,” hosted by the new purveyors of scathing political takes, Teen Vogue. It featured the outspoken Bob the Drag Queen, Eureka O’Hara and Alaska, standout and fan favorites from "RuPaul's Drag Race" -- which, in its ninth season, moved from Logo TV to VH1 this year.
Teachers are first in line (for students) as 'Hamilton' tickets go on sale in Hollywood
|Jessica Gelt
Two middle-school teachers from Vaughn Next Century Learning Center in Pacoima were the first in line to score tickets for the Los Angeles run of “Hamilton.” They arrived at the Hollywood Pantages Theatre at 11 a.m. Saturday armed with portable chairs and waited for the box office to open at 10 a.m. Sunday, at which point an estimated 1,500 fans formed a line that wrapped through the lobby and down Argyle Avenue as far as the eye could see.
The teachers’ goal: to get seats for six students who are obsessed with the show. By 10:11 a.m. they walked down Hollywood Boulevard with 12 tickets.