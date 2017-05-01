Val Kilmer has confirmed he had a "healing of cancer."

Doing a Reddit AMA last week, the 57-year-old actor was asked about the story behind Michael Douglas' comment last November that Kilmer was “dealing with exactly what I had.”

What Douglas had was oral cancer, which he had battled publicly. However, when the "Wall Street" actor made that comment in late 2016 about his "Ghost and the Darkness" costar, Kilmer had called Douglas "misinformed" and said only that he'd had a lump in his throat.

Last week on Reddit, Kilmer got more specific.

Douglas "was probably trying to help me cause press probably asked where I was these days, and I did have a healing of cancer, but my tongue is still swollen altho healing all the time," the "Tombstone" actor said. "Because I don't sound my normal self yet people think I may still be under the weather."

Kilmer wrote on Facebook in November about getting treatment for a lump in his throat, but said he had "no cancer whatsoever."

In 2015, the Christian Scientist denied that he was dealing with a tumor or infection. For months, Kilmer had kept his neck covered up with shirts and scarves, sparking speculation. He was also spotted out in public with what appeared to be a tracheostomy tube.

“Some fans have mistakenly thought my silence about my personal issues meant that somehow I wasn't being responsible to my health, because of my reliance on prayer and Love,” Kilmer wrote on Facebook late last year. “Nothing could be further from the truth. Altho I am very grateful for all the support from around the world, when people found out I had a physical challenge."