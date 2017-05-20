Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
- See Amber Heard on her first day as Mera in upcoming 'Aquaman'
- Singing alongside James Corden, Harry Styles goes for the jugular on 'Carpool Karaoke'
- Chris Cornell's wife suspects medication might have contributed to his suicide
- From the Cannes film fest, Tilda Swinton explains the secret to a better life
- Lin-Manuel Miranda has joined the cast of 'DuckTales'
- 65 going on 35 maybe: Happy birthday, Grace Jones!
A Star Is Born: Cher turns 71 today
|Los Angeles Times Staff
I make movies, but I don't think of myself as an actress ... I never went from being what I was to being a serious actress. I don't like labels and I don't particularly like that one. I'm not a serious actor and I'm not a serious singer. I'm someone who feels a responsibility to the work that I do -- whatever it is.
Cher, 1991
FROM THE ARCHIVES: The Cher Conundrum