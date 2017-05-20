ENTERTAINMENT

Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:

Birthdays

A Star Is Born: Cher turns 71 today

(Al Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

I make movies, but I don't think of myself as an actress ... I never went from being what I was to being a serious actress. I don't like labels and I don't particularly like that one. I'm not a serious actor and I'm not a serious singer. I'm someone who feels a responsibility to the work that I do -- whatever it is.

Cher, 1991

FROM THE ARCHIVES: The Cher Conundrum

