Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
- Surprise! Most critics don't love the new 'Baywatch' and have been savage in their reviews
- Despite online buzz, Claire Foy says she's not starring in 'The Girl in the Spider's Web'
- Gina Prince-Bythewood will direct the new superhero film 'Silver & Black'
- Seth Meyers calls President Trump's proposed budget cuts 'cruel'
- After Manchester attack, Universal Pictures cancels 'The Mummy' premiere in London
- Happy birthday, Octavia Spencer!
- Tom Cruise has made your 1987 dreams come true: A 'Top Gun' sequel is in the works!
A Star Is Born: Stevie Nicks turns 69 today
|Los Angeles Times Staff
I think if people like to dress like a gypsy and they get a little inspiration from me to do it, then it's great. It's definitely something everyone should try at least once in their lives. Dress like a gypsy!
Stevie Nicks, 1997
FROM THE ARCHIVES: Airy Godmother