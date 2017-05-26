ENTERTAINMENT

Birthdays

A Star Is Born: Stevie Nicks turns 69 today

(Lori Shepler / Los Angeles Times)

I think if people like to dress like a gypsy and they get a little inspiration from me to do it, then it's great. It's definitely something everyone should try at least once in their lives. Dress like a gypsy!

Stevie Nicks, 1997

FROM THE ARCHIVES: Airy Godmother

Latest updates

