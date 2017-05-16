Alan Thicke's sons take his widow to court over validity of prenup

Alan Thicke's eldest sons are going to war with his widow, alleging that after losing her husband five months ago, Tanya Callau is now trying to bust her prenup while threatening to make the family dispute "tabloid fodder."

"Blurred Lines" singer Robin Thicke and his brother, Brennan Thicke, filed a petition Tuesday asking the court to uphold an agreement their dad and third wife Callau signed before getting married in 2005.

“My clients made every effort to resolve this without the need for going to court," attorney Alex Weingarten said Tuesday in a statement.

According to court documents obtained by the Los Angeles Times, Callau "threatened to make her claims fodder for 'tabloid publicity' unless the Co-Trustees agreed to participate in a mediation and succumb to her demands."

It's a fight the "Growing Pains" star likely wouldn't have expected, given the level of planning apparent in the prenuptial agreement and a 1988 living trust that was updated in February 2016, both of which were included in the court filing.

Under the terms of the prenup, Callau, 41, was to receive $500,000 from a life insurance policy, 25% of her husband's personal effects, all the furniture at the actor's ranch property, all death benefits from his pensions and multiple union memberships, and 40% of the estate that remained after specific bequests are handled.

Ownership of the ranch — called out in the prenup as Alan Thicke's separate property — was bequeathed to Robin, Brennan and Thicke's youngest son, Carter, in equal shares, the documents said.

Callau was given permission to continue to live at the ranch as long as she kept up the property, paid expenses and agreed to consult with her late husband's sons before making any major changes, the documents said.

"What's better than some? More," Weingarten told The Times on Tuesday in characterizing the argument against the validity of the Thicke-Callau prenup.

"We're not going to litigate this in the media," he said. "We're not going to play games. This is too important. We're talking about a man's legacy."

Alan Thicke passed away suddenly on Dec. 13, 2016, at age 69, after he collapsed while playing ice hockey in Burbank. The cause of death was a ruptured aorta.