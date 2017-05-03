Alanis Morissette's ex-manager Jonathan Todd Schwartz gets 6 years for stealing $7 million

Jonathan Todd Schwartz, right, former business manager for singer Alanis Morissette, looks on as his attorney Nathan Hoffman addresses reporters outside U.S. federal court.

A business manager who stole more than $7 million from Alanis Morissette and others was sentenced Wednesday to six years in federal prison and ordered to pay $8.6 million in restitution.

Jonathan Todd Schwartz, 47, wept and apologized at the hearing, saying he took full responsibility for his behavior and would have a life of shame because of it.

"I alone am responsible for the devastation," he said, adding: "I will spend the rest of my life asking for forgiveness."

He could have faced more than 20 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to wire fraud and tax crimes but Judge Dolly Gee hewed to sentencing guidelines that suggested around five to six years.

In a victim statement at the hearing, Morissette had urged a stiff sentence, saying Schwartz had stolen her trust and her money for years.

"He did this in a long, systematic, drawn-out and sinister manner" that would have bankrupted the singer within three years had the thefts continued, Morissette said.

Schwartz acknowledged stealing nearly $5 million from Morissette between May 2010 and January 2014 and more than $2 million from five unnamed clients when he worked at GSO Business Management, a firm that touted relationships with entertainers such as Katy Perry, 50 Cent and Tom Petty.

