Hail shuts down the MTV Movie & TV Awards red carpet
|Sonaiya Kelley and Makeda Easter
What started out as a light drizzle turned into a full-fledged hail storm on Sunday afternoon, shutting down the red carpet of the MTV Movie & TV Awards.
The media and talent were shepherded into the garage of the Los Angeles' Shrine Auditorium to wait out the storm, which lasted for roughly 10 minutes. The carpet did not reopen.
"I think it's iconic, I love it," said Steven Silver, who plays Marcus on Netflix's "13 Reasons Why." "I love random sporadic storms."
"Love hanging out in garages," added Michelle Ang, Silver's "13 Reasons" co-star. "It's weird. Maybe it's like a challenge from God or something. But I think we'll overcome it."
The storm came about 30 minutes before the start of the show, which left plenty of time for a number of stars to traverse the carpet and take pictures with fans.
Milton "Lil Rel" Howery, known for his role as an outspoken TSA agent in the breakout social thriller "Get Out," which nabbed him a best comedic performance nomination, was excited to be participating in the show for the first time.
"It's fun. Everybody has great energy," he said. "It doesn't feel stuffy."
"Get Out," which tackles racism head on, is also nominated for a new category at the MTV show: best fight against the system. How does Howery fight the system? By telling the truth.
"A lot of times people are scared to tell the truth when they need to tell the truth," he said. "That's why 'Get Out' was so great. We told the truth and we were just being honest."
Speaking of truth, among the sea of movie and TV stars stood an unexpected presence on the red carpet, Rep. Maxine Waters. As one of President Trump's most outspoken objectors, it's fitting that the Los Angeles Democrat will present the award for best fight against the system.
"I'm here because of all that's going on with millennials and their involvement in politics and helping me get the president impeached," Waters said.