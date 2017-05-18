'Arrow' and 'Jane the Virgin' move nights as the CW mixes things up for the fall

Matt Barr as Gallo and Christina Ochoa as Nora in the new CW military drama "Valor."

Get ready for some catfights!

A reboot of the classic nighttime soap "Dynasty" is about to cozy up with the teen noir take on the Archie Comics universe on the CW next fall -- that's a real sentence in 2017.

Ahead of its upfront presentation to advertisers at the New York City Center, the network revealed its 2017-18 prime time lineup, and things are moving around.

The new shows -- four scripted series premiering both in the fall and midseason -- include "Dynasty" and the military drama "Valor." To make room for their unveiling, the network has relocated some of its veterans.

One of its top-rated shows, the superhero drama "Arrow," will move from Wednesdays to Thursday nights at 9 p.m., where it will face off some stiff competition from "Thursday Night Football" and "This Is Us."

"'Arrow' withstands the NFL," said network president Mark Pedowitz in a conference call with reporters Thursday morning. "We felt it was a very different audience than 'This Is Us.'"

The telenovela spoof "Jane The Virgin" will move from Mondays to Fridays at 9 p.m. where it will be reunited with another critical darling, "Crazy Ex-Girlfriend."

"We are very fond of the show," said Pedowitz, noting that "Jane the Virgin" performs especially well in delayed and digital viewing, arguably making its place on the schedule less critical.

The new military drama "Valor" will take over its timeslot at 9 p.m. Mondays, following "Supergirl."

The series, which follows an elite unit of helicopter pilots, is a slight departure for the CW, which in recent seasons has focused on superhero shows and other genre fare. Pedowitz said he has been trying to find a military-themed show for many years.

"It has great heart, it has a great feel to it, but we will have a slightly different take."

"Dynasty" will air Wednesdays at 9 p.m., following "Riverdale," a moody reimagining of the Archie comics.

The soap will update the tale of the fabulously wealthy Colbys and Carringtons for a new generation. It comes from executive producers Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage, the team behind "Gossip Girl" and "The O.C." -- "two of the most iconic soaps of the 2000s," as Pedowitz put it.

Esther and John Shapiro, creators of the original series, are also involved as executive producers. As for the possibility of bringing back returning cast members, like Linda Evans or Joan Collins, Pedowitz is "completely open to it," but had no announcements to make.

Newcomers arriving midseason include the Lucy Hale-led comedy "Life Sentence" and new DC drama "Black Lightning."

The CW's fall prime-time schedule (new shows in bold):

MONDAY

8-9 p.m.: "Supergirl"

9-10 p.m.: "Valor"

TUESDAY

8-9 p.m.: "The Flash"

9-10 p.m: "DC's Legends of Tomorrow"

WEDNESDAY

8-9 p.m.: "Riverdale"

9-10 p.m. "Dynasty"

THURSDAY

8-9 p.m.: "Supernatural"

9-10 p.m.: "Arrow"

FRIDAY

8-9 p.m.: "Crazy Ex-Girlfriend"

9-10 p.m.: "Jane the Virgin"