'Bachelor' Chris Soules formally charged with felony hit-and-run after fatal Iowa crash

"Bachelor" alum Chris Soules has formally been charged with a felony hit-and-run in Iowa in connection with a fatal car crash last month.

The April 24 crash, in which officials say Soules rear-ended a tractor driven by 66-year-old Kenneth Mosher, resulted in Mosher's death. Monday's charge is essentially the same as Soules' initial charge of "leaving the scene of a deadly crash, resulting in death," according to local NBC affiliate KWWL-TV.

The reality star's attorneys claimed last week that Soules offered "reasonable assistance" to Mosher before he died.

Soules, 35, called 911 from the scene, identifying himself to dispatchers and saying he "rear-ended a guy on a tractor" who was hurt.

Soules' attorneys argued that the information he provided in the 911 call "fulfilled the requirements of the reporting statutes" and he "gave law enforcement on-the-spot identification and location information and reasonably provided treatment to Mr. Mosher," Entertainment Tonight reported.

The 8:20 p.m. crash reportedly sent Soules and his pickup into a ditch on one side of the road and Mosher and his tractor into a ditch on the other side. Mosher was transported to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The court determined that Soules "did drive a vehicle involved in an accident resulting in the death of any person and did not immediately stop the vehicle at the scene of the accident or as close as possible, and/or failed to return to and remain at the scene of the accident," ET reported.

Soules will be arraigned May 23 in Iowa's Buchanan County Courthouse and is expected to enter a plea to the Class D felony. If found guilty, he could face up to five years in prison and a $7,500 fine, according to the Des Moines Register.