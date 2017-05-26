Bella Thorne and Scott Disick together in Cannes? 'Legit nothing'

In what's been called a battle of strategic hookups between exes Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick, Bella Thorne has put up a white flag and flown away.

Disick, 34, and Thorne, 19, were seen Monday at LAX on their way to the Cannes Film Festival, where — surprise! — Kardashian, 38, was already hanging out and getting handsy with Younes Bendjima, a 24-year-old boxer-turned-model. According to E! News, the latter twosome is for real but keeping it light. The Kardashian ex and the actress from "The DUFF"? Perhaps not so much.

Thorne and Disick raised eyebrows Wednesday with a high-profile cuddle-fest by a pool in Cannes.

Alas, by Thursday, word has it via TMZ, Thorne wasn't comfortable with her party-boy travel partner when he got his drink on: After tweeting Thursday that "Yo this #cannes fancy life isn't for me," she told one person that she had been doing "Legit nothing trolololo" with Scott and another, "Hahahah I'm not talking to scott or anyone else."

"Scott is partially using Bella and a few other girls as a crutch to make Kourtney upset and feel jealous," a "Keeping Up With the Kardashians"-related source told People on Thursday, sounding like a description of an upcoming episode of the show. "They are both playing this ‘game’ with each other and at the moment neither one of them are backing down."

Around 3 a.m. Friday, Cannes time, Disick was paying attention to another lady, putting this pic of his and Kardashian's 4-year-old daughter, Penelope, up on Facebook: