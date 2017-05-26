Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
- Forget about Montana's Greg Gianforte. Donald Trump once body-slammed someone on TV
- Netflix cancels London premieres for 'Orange Is the New Black' and 'GLOW'
- Liam Gallagher will play a solo benefit show for Manchester bombing victims
- Birthday girl Stevie Nicks has some fashion advice for you: Dress like a gypsy!
- Bella Thorne and Scott Disick together in Cannes? It's not what you think
- Surprise! Most critics don't love the new 'Baywatch' and have been savage in their reviews
Bella Thorne and Scott Disick together in Cannes? 'Legit nothing'
|Christie D'Zurilla
In what's been called a battle of strategic hookups between exes Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick, Bella Thorne has put up a white flag and flown away.
Disick, 34, and Thorne, 19, were seen Monday at LAX on their way to the Cannes Film Festival, where — surprise! — Kardashian, 38, was already hanging out and getting handsy with Younes Bendjima, a 24-year-old boxer-turned-model. According to E! News, the latter twosome is for real but keeping it light. The Kardashian ex and the actress from "The DUFF"? Perhaps not so much.
Thorne and Disick raised eyebrows Wednesday with a high-profile cuddle-fest by a pool in Cannes.
Alas, by Thursday, word has it via TMZ, Thorne wasn't comfortable with her party-boy travel partner when he got his drink on: After tweeting Thursday that "Yo this #cannes fancy life isn't for me," she told one person that she had been doing "Legit nothing trolololo" with Scott and another, "Hahahah I'm not talking to scott or anyone else."
"Scott is partially using Bella and a few other girls as a crutch to make Kourtney upset and feel jealous," a "Keeping Up With the Kardashians"-related source told People on Thursday, sounding like a description of an upcoming episode of the show. "They are both playing this ‘game’ with each other and at the moment neither one of them are backing down."
Around 3 a.m. Friday, Cannes time, Disick was paying attention to another lady, putting this pic of his and Kardashian's 4-year-old daughter, Penelope, up on Facebook:
Um, hashtag #supersad?
"Bye Cannes you were boring" Thorne said Friday on Snapchat, posting video from the seat of what appeared to be a private plane.
Kardashian, Bendjima and half-sis Kendall Jenner left Cannes on Friday as well.