Ben Higgins, Lauren Bushnell of 'The Bachelor' call it quits

Another couple from "The Bachelor" franchise has called off their engagement.

Ben Higgins and Lauren Bushnell announced their breakup with "heavy hearts" Monday, telling People in a statement that they "feel fortunate for the time we had together, and will remain friends with much love and respect for one another."

Earlier this month, they could be seen hosting "Disney's Fairy Tale Weddings," but before that special aired they tap-danced around questions about their own wedding plans.

"Our life is pretty crazy, and we're having a blast being engaged and enjoying that time without having the stresses of planning a wedding on top of it," Higgins told "Entertainment Tonight." Bushnell added: "We have been together for a year and a half now, so I don't think we're pushing it too far yet."

The couple got engaged on Season 20's "Bachelor" finale, which aired in March 2016, moved in together in April and then launched into an eight-episode docu-series, "Ben & Lauren: Happily Ever After," that aired in October and November.

They revealed to People in October that they were going through couples counseling through their church, and whether their wedding was on or off fueled the drama in the "Happily Ever After" finale, which concluded with Higgins saying "of course" the wedding was on.

