Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor split after 17 years of marriage

Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor have split up after 18 years together, 17 of them as husband and wife.

"With tremendous love and respect for each other, and the 18 years we spent together as a couple, we have made the decision to separate," they said Friday in a joint statement. "Our priority will continue to be raising our children as devoted parents and the closest of friends. We kindly ask that the media respect our privacy at this time."

The "Zoolander" director and the "Brady Bunch Movie" actress met in L.A. in 1999, while he was developing a pilot in which she was going to star. They started dating that April and by November were engaged. They got married in May 2000.

Stiller, 51, who proposed to Taylor while he was doing "Meet the Parents," told Parade in 2013 that art imitated life when he was about to pop the question.

"I asked her father for permission before I did it…," he said. "It was like 'Meet the Parents' in real life, because Christine’s father is an intimidating guy who owns a security company; we’re good friends now, but at the time I was in the basement rec room saying, ‘I really would like to marry your daughter...'"

Why the basement? " “He was trying to find a place to sort of secretly ask my dad if it was OK to ask my hand in marriage," Taylor told New York magazine in 2008.

The "Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story" costars have two kids together, daughter Emma, 15, and son Quinlan, 11.