Chelsea Manning introduces herself, post-prison, via Instagram

Chelsea Manning walked out of military prison Wednesday and straight onto Instagram, posting a portrait of herself and pictures of her first indulgences: pizza and Dom Perignon.

"Okay, so here I am everyone!!" the 27-year-old announced along with a #HelloWorld hashtag, posting a headshot that looks distinctly different from the news photos that abounded in 2013, when as Pfc. Bradley Manning she was convicted of espionage in the WikiLeaks case and sentenced to 35 years behind bars.

"I am looking forward to so much!" Manning said Wednesday in a statement issued upon her release. "Whatever is ahead of me is far more important than the past. I'm figuring things out right now — which is exciting, awkward, fun, and all new for me."