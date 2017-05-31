Coachella 2018 dates, ticket sales announced

We already knew one thing about Coachella in 2018: Beyoncé's headlining. And now we know when the world-famous California music festival will be held and when tickets are on sale.

Organizers announced Wednesday that the festival will again return to the expanded Empire Polo Club in Indio for two weekends, April 13-15 and April 20-22.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 11 a.m. PDT. Ticket prices were not immediately made public, though they usually still sell out within hours and well before a full lineup is announced.

Given that next year will see Beyoncé's much-awaited, post-twins makeup set at Coachella, it's fair to say they'll go fast.